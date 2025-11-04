LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Along with SNAP benefits, other federally funded programs have been impacted by the government shutdown.

One of the programs is Head Start. It's designed to help low-income families get free daycare.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham reports the latest on Head Start programs in the Las Vegas valley

Head Start Program closes locations nationwide. How are valley locations impacted?

There are 15 Acelero Learning Centers across our valley, which are all part of this federal Head Start Program.

Centers like these help more than 3,200 kids under the age of five statewide, but these centers could face challenges if the government shutdown continues.

There are two Head Start programs offered in the Silver State.

The Early One helps pregnant women and children from birth to age three. The other program helps kids ages 3 to 5.

The program provides education and meals for families at the federal poverty level. For this year, that means an income of $32,150 for a family of four.

The program's future is unknown as the government shutdown continues.

“Due to the lapse in appropriated federal funds as of Oct. 1, 2025, no one is able to take your call.” That's the automated message I heard after calling the federal Head Start phone number.

According to the Associated Press, dozens of centers nationwide missed out on federal grant payments, which were supposed to arrive on Nov. 1, but didn't because of the shutdown.

Some of them have closed, others are using emergency funding just to stay afloat. The future of at least 140 centers nationwide remains up in the air.

Back here in the valley, that issue has not materialized as of yet.

Local Head Start representatives tell me they held teacher training on Monday and had no kids on site; however, they plan to have all the kids back at all 15 valley locations on Tuesday.

They tell me the program is continuing as of now.

We will continue to follow all the latest on the government shutdown and show you the impacts it'll have on our valley.