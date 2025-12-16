'He wasn't just a statistic': Family of hit-and-run victim begs for more roadway caution

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Abraham Ibale was the 147th traffic related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2025. But to his family, he was much more than just a number.

"He’s not a statistic," said Abraham's sister Abigail. "He was everything to the family."

Abigail Ibale describes her older brother Abraham as compassionate, generous, a provider and father figure to the people in their lives.

Just three weeks ago, the Ibale family got the call no one ever wants to hear. Abraham was hit and killed at the intersection of Mountain Vista and Tropicana Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 29 by a still unidentified 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck.

"I was mad, angry, sad, heartbroken," Abigail said. "They gave me my brother’s backpack, and that broke my heart because it was like, 'this is a backpack, it’s not my brother.'"

One of the hardest parts of Abraham's loss, Abigail says, is still not knowing who was behind the wheel when he was killed.

"It’s a sudden loss, and it’s hard to make peace with it," Abigail said. "How can they sleep when our family can barely close their eyes because of this?"

Tennille Pereira with the Resiliency and Justice Center, says that a healing journey after experiencing traumatic events like the ones the Ibale’s have gone through is different for everyone.

I asked her if it was common for someone who'd gone through a traumatic experience to be unprepared to start that journey.

"It is very common," Pereira said. "A lot of them aren’t ready to kind of look at what that healing looks like because it is so daunting."

The Center has resources available for those who have experienced traumatic events, with resources like yoga, painting, legal support and resources online.

The number of traffic fatalities in Metro's jurisdiction has now risen to 157 for the year. If anyone in the community is struggling with the amount of tragedy we've experienced, Pereira says it's important to reach out.

"It’s not uncommon for people to feel anxious when they see this stuff going on in the community because it impacts all of us," Pereira said.

Meanwhile, Abigail says she also has a message for drivers on the roads.

"Please be careful," she said. "I don’t want this to happen to any other family. It just needs to stop."

If you have any information about the hit-and-run collision involving Abraham, please reach out to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Ibale family is also still hoping to raise funds for Abraham's funeral services, taking place next month. If you're in a position to give, they ask that you do so on their GoFundMe page here.