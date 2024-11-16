'He was a beautiful soul': Close friends speak out about deadly officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I sat down with Durham's loved ones, who shared their emotional reactions to what happened and what comes next.

A call for help turned deadly when 43-year-old Brandon Durham was shot by a Las Vegas police officer. His close friends are still trying to make sense of what happened.

"It was a bad shot. I've watched that video since 50 plus times. The officer was not threatened. He just didn't take the time to de-escalate the situation, which he should have. And my friend would be here," said Branden ​Cinquegrani.

WATCH: [Disclaimer: This footage shared by Metro police may be disturbing to some viewers.]

Officer involved shooting

Metro Police say it's early in the investigation, but there are a lot of unanswered questions.

WATCH: Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren details the events of a fatal shooting on Tuesday. [This video contains body-worn camera footage that some viewers may find upsetting.]

Las Vegas police address 8th deadly officer-involved shooting this year

I sat down with Branden Cinquegrani, inside the Real Estate Office where Durham used to work.

The walls are covered with photos of his daughter and awards. It's a place filled with memories, but today, it's filled with heartbreak.

“His 15-year-old daughter just lost her father. Pretty much in front of her. And, you know, it's hard, it's very disheartening,” said Cinquegrani.

The bodycam footage released Thursday shows a chaotic scene, but his friends say it's hard to believe it ended this way.

“You can hear him. You can hear it. It wasn't a girl's voice calling. It wasn't it was him.”

I also met with Brandon's other good friend Steve Cowan.

He tells me he was the first on the scene having to console his best friend's daughter after the officer shot her father.

"Then the family and all of us walked down to Bella and told her, and that was just the most heartbreaking. That was probably worst, having to tell a 15-year-old kid that their dad died. He was no longer with us, and that was…”. said Cowan.

Both Steve and Branden tell me why they want answers and accountability.

I contacted Metro on Friday, requesting some additional details and answers that were left after Thursday's press conference.

We have not heard back.

“There needs to be an action where we make sure Metro's held accountable, and we make things better from here. We have to admit the mistake and move forward from that. And there needs to be justice,” said Cinquegrani.

I asked his close friends what Brandon meant to them.

"He was a beautiful soul. And so, like, he lit up a room. He had a huge personality. Everybody who met him loved him," said Cinquegrani.

"He was goofy. Goofy would be the word I would use, loud and goofy. He danced his dance. That's his thing. But, yeah,” said Cowan.

Brandon wasn’t just a real estate agent. They tell me he was a proud local, a huge sports fan, and, above all, a devoted father.

“He loved sports. He was a big Vikings fan, Rebels fan, Golden Knights fan, hometown boy, “ said Branden.

And as for his friends, right now, they're focused on supporting Brandon's family.

“His daughter doesn't have her sole provider anymore. And she's probably not gonna be able to live where she grew up. And it's just very; it's very disheartening. They need to do better," said Cinquegrani.

