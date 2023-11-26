'He needed help': Mom speaks out after son shot, killed by Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A mother is calling for justice after her son, who she said was suffering from a mental health crisis, was shot and killed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers Saturday morning.

According to metro police, dispatchers received a call of a missing male, "possibly armed with a knife," in the 3900 block of Landsdown Place around 2:55 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, police said they located a man with a knife and attempted to disarm him but he "refused to drop the knife."

"They attempted to de-escalate the situation giving verbal commands and using low lethal options. The armed male advanced on officers forcing them to discharge their duty weapons," said Captain Joshua Martinez.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

Fran Mastorcova said her son Robert Pitcher, 51, was going through a mental health crisis and needed help.

Mastorcova said her son was having a rough time after attending a memorial for his son who died in October 12.

"My son was not doing that well...and just saying things that really worried me." said Mastorcova.

She said on the night of the deadly officer-involved shooting he had disappeared.

Concerned for her son, she called a non-emergency number and asked for a wellness check.

"I told her I needed help. My son was-- I was worried about the way that he was acting," said Mastorcova. "He wanted to hurt himself. He was in bad shape and it was because of the death of his son, you know, he was at a loss. He really missed him."

Mastorcova said an LVMPD officer arrived at her son's home to conduct the wellness check.

She said the officer and her son's wife found him near the back of his house holding a knife.

According to LVMPD, officers attempted to disarm him but he wouldn't listen to commands.

Mastorcova said amid the chaos, her son's wife was telling offices he was having mental issues but she said they wouldn't listen to her.

Metro said they ended up shooting him after police said he "approached" officers.

"They assassinated him. They had no rights, just so many shots," said Mastorcova. "If they knew it was for a wellness check, why weren't they prepared... They should know, they are supposed to be trained. They were supposed to save him," she said. "Now I don't have a grandson or a son."

Mastorcova believes the metro officers were not equipped to handle someone suffering from a mental health episode.

"They better get better training for mental awareness or mental health. They sent these people, they had no idea. They knew what I wanted. They knew what I was asking for but they sent a troop of cops that were ready to just shoot... with all those cops, you mean to tell me that they couldn't they couldn't do something besides shoot him," said Mastocova. "He needed help and he didn't get the proper help."

Mastorcova said her son would be laid to rest with her grandson.