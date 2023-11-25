LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead after he wielded a knife at officers early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received initial reports of a missing male, "possibly armed with a knife," in the 3900 block of Landsdown Place around 2:55 a.m. Arriving officers located the male armed with a knife and made attempts to disarm him, but police say the man "refused to drop the knife."

The suspect approached officers, which prompted the officers to discharge their firearms, striking him. According to LVMPD Captain Joshua Martinez, police were then able to disarm him, take him into custody, and provide first aid to the suspect until medical personnel arrived.

The suspect would be pronounced deceased at the scene by medical.

Suspect fatally shot by Metro after refusing to drop knife, approaching officers

"This is the 7th officer-involved shooting of 2023. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours," Metro noted in the release. "This is an ongoing investigation."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the Internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com