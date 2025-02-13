Have you seen this truck? Metro is asking for help locating vehicle involved in hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro is looking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle of interest involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries on East Cheyenne Avenue west of Marion Drive on Wednesday night.

The driver of the pickup truck that struck the pedestrian left without stopping.

The vehicle of interest is a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra. The vehicle would damage the left front grill, bumper and headlights.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department - Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-4060 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app "P3." Tips leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.