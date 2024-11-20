Have you seen Rza the Bulldog? He was stolen from a Vegas sober living facility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents of a sober living facility in Las Vegas are searching for their emotional support dog that was taken in broad daylight.



This is Rza the Bulldog. He is a one-and-a-half-year-old french bulldog.

Last Friday, security cameras caught a woman walking onto the private property and taking the dog.



You can see a photo of the suspect below:

“I go back and I look on the cameras and I see a lady walk in and then walk out with the dog,” said William Peterson, Rza’s owner.

He's family. He’s a lot more to us than just a regular animal. He helps us get through everyday struggles and just bring him back. No harm, no foul. Bring him back.

People living there tell Channel 13 Rza is not just a pet. He's helped them through some really difficult times on their recovery journey. The dog is micro-chipped and a report has been filed with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Residents hope someone will come forward with information on where the dog might be.

If you have seen Rza or have any information, you are urged to contact Metro police.