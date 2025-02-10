Have a safe plan to get home: Law enforcement are cracking down on DUIs during Super Bowl celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you were rooting on the Eagles, the Chiefs or were just watching for the commercials, Big Game celebrations were hosted all across our valley.

Meanwhile, local law enforcement agencies encouraged everyone to celebrate responsibly so our roads stay safe.

Super Bowl celebrations took over bars in Downtown Las Vegas. But regardless of who won the Big Game, the most important question was 'how is everyone getting back home safely from these celebrations?'

“We’re catching Uber, they’re catching Lyft," said Nina Miles, who is celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas.

“Walking, walk in packs," said Kyle Falkner, who traveled to Las Vegas to watch the Super Bowl.

“We got taxis galore out here," said Las Vegas local Jennifer Salazar.

Going out and celebrating is a staple part of Vegas culture. But having a plan to get home (or to your hotel) is important — a plan these Evel Pie bar patrons had.

Miles knows how important that is.

“Very important, I mean I have kids and I want to get back to them safe and sound," Miles said.

I asked Falkner if he already had a plan before coming out to the bar and drinking Sunday night.

"Absolutely, absolutely, think ahead, be smart," Falkner said.

That forward thinking is allowing all of them to let loose and have fun responsibly.

“We’re enjoying the game, we’re celebrating birthdays," Miles said.

Those Super Bowl celebrations translate directly to our roadways.

Nevada State Police say on Super Bowl Sunday, drunk driving occurrences are 22% more likely to happen than any other Sunday, so police are increasing patrol and DUI checkpoints.

“There’s so much going on so they need to have more out there checking and everything because it gets crazy," said Lasondria, who traveled to Las Vegas to watch the Super Bowl with family.

Here are three tips Nevada State Police shared to keep everyone safe during Super Bowl weekend.

Plan Ahead: Arrange for a sober driver, utilize ride-sharing services, or use public transportation. Impairment is impairment, driving under the influence of any substance is illegal and dangerous.

Arrange for a sober driver, utilize ride-sharing services, or use public transportation. Impairment is impairment, driving under the influence of any substance is illegal and dangerous. Stay Alert: Avoid distractions such as texting or checking game updates while driving.

Avoid distractions such as texting or checking game updates while driving. Look Out for One Another: If you see someone attempting to drive impaired, intervene by helping them find a safe way home.

According to Metro police traffic statistics from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2, 2025, police made 578 DUI arrests, and there have been three deaths from DUI crashes in their jurisdiction.

Both are higher than last year around this same time. DUI arrests were at 557, and DUI crash deaths were at two last year by Feb. 2.

This weekend through Feb. 23, law enforcement agencies across the state — including here in our valley — will team up to help remove impaired drivers off our roads.

I asked Salazar if she thinks it's a good idea to have more officers out focusing on DUI here in the valley.

"Absolutely, I strongly do," Salazar said.

Bar patrons told me they all want to have fun, but the most important decision is to have a plan to get home safe, not just for Super Bowl weekend, but every day.

