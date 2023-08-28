Harry Reid International's Dina wins 2023 TSA Cutest Canine Of The Year award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday is National Dog Day and one local pup is showing why she's paws above the rest.

Harry Reid International Airport's Dina has been named the winner of the Transportation Security Administration's 2023 Cutest Canine Contest. TSA officials said Dina beat out 91 other contenders for the special honor.

In honor of her win, Dina will be featured on the front cover of TSA's 2024 canine calendar, which will be released later this year.

Dina is a three-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer who works as an explosives detection canine and she's been on the job for 15 months alongside her handler Nick Goyak.

— TSA (@TSA) August 28, 2023

This is the second cutest canine winner in three years for Harry Reid International Airport. In 2021, Alona was named the winner of the 2021 TSA Cutest Canine contest. She is still on the job keeping people safe at the airport.

TSA officials said Dina and Alona are just two of more than 1,000 canine teams that have been trained at their national Canine Training Academy in San Antonio, Texas. The National Explosives Detection Canine Team Program began in 1972.