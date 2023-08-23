Watch Now
Voting open for TSA 'Cutest Canine' finals, includes Las Vegas airport dog

Dina and Joker-Jorden face off for cutest canine in the TSA
Posted at 2:55 PM, Aug 23, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Voting is underway for Cutest TSA Canine, and a Southern Nevada pooch is in the running.

K9 Dina works for the security agency at Harry Reid International and is a finalist in this year's competition.

TSA representatives say she is a 3-year-old German Short Haired Pointer who loves working hard for her tennis ball.

"She loves to have her velvety ears rubbed and works hard to be rewarded with her favorite toy – a yellow tennis ball! Dina was one of several TSA canines who worked at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix earlier this year to keep the venues safe and secure for football fans," said TSA Spokesperson Lorie Dankers.

Dina is facing off against Joker-Jordan from the TSA team at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport.

Voting is open on their social media platforms, all with the handle @TSA.

TSA will announce its “Top Dog” on Monday, August 28, to coincide with National Dog Day.

TSA utilizes canines like Dina in its security operations nationwide. They are trained to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials.

