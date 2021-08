LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every dog has their day and today belongs to Alona.

Alona is a TSA security dog at McCarran International Airport and she was a finalist for the TSA’s 2021 Cutest Canine Contest.

Today -- on National Dog Day -- we learned that she won!

The contest gathered 131,000 votes from the public.

Her handler is already planning a party to celebrate.

Alona's picture will be featured on the cover of the 2022 TSA Canine Calendar available for download in November.

Learn more on TSA.gov.