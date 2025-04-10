'Harlem Nights': Another casino in the Historic Westside has been proposed. Will the plan hold?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A developer has unveiled plans to build a brand-new, multi-story casino right in the heart of the valley’s Historic Westside — an area rich in culture and history but long overdue for major investment.

"With this property, we are hoping we can revitalize the [Historic] Westside area," project consultant Jo Cato said.

On Wednesday night, the developer and members of the project team presented their plans to the community and took time to address questions and concerns from longtime residents.

The planned casino will be a seven-story complex featuring a 10,500-square-foot gaming floor, a food hall, upscale retail space, a spa, nightclub and a rooftop pool.

The developer also plans to build a 336-unit apartment building on the property.

They hope to bring in nearly 1,000 new jobs to the area and allocate 10% of their net profits to community.

"It's time. There's so many that have come in the past that have not come to fruition, but I believe this is the project that will come to fruition because it is aligned with the 100-year plan. It's aligned with the Jackson Street Alliance and what they have planned for that area," Cato said. "It provides jobs, economic development, and things like that for the community."

I spoke with Tracey Lewis, who was born and raised in the Historic Westside.

She supports the new casino and believes it could bring new life to the community.

"Hopefully, it will generate some income and foot traffic and is merging in with the downtown area and giving us the same vibe that Summerlin and Green Valley have," Lewis said.

But not everyone shares that optimism.

Some residents worry the project could displace neighbors and increase their taxes.

"To bring a structure like this in the middle of a tiny neighborhood is ridiculous," said a resident during the meeting. "How are you going to compensate these people because, eventually, they are going to have to be displaced and moved out."

Channel 13 took those concerns directly to the project consultant for answers.

"Our goal is to establish a tax district that — for the casino. The taxes for that development will fuel into the community. So, I don't think we have to think about taxes or displacing people in the community at all," Cato said.

While the project is still a long way off, the developer hopes it could one day become a landmark destination for the African American community — much like the iconic Moulin Rouge — the first racially integrated hotel-casino in the U.S.

"My hope and prayer is that this is the same energy, this is the same vibe, but it will never be like a Moulin Rouge," Lewis said.

Developers hope to present the project to the City Council in June. To learn more about the casino, click here.