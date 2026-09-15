LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The drug landscape has changed drastically over the last decade, and that harsh reality is forcing young adults to change how they navigate peer pressure.

WATCH | Groups distribute 15,000 naloxone doses in Southern Nevada during National Recovery Month:

Groups distribute 15,000 naloxone doses in Southern Nevada during National Recovery Month

College students at UNLV are facing new dangers when it comes to drugs. The threat of laced pills is a real fear on campus, according to junior Sean Karaman, who lost a childhood friend to an overdose.

"It can be a lot more dangerous than just the fun and games for a night that it seems like sometimes," Karaman said. "I stayed away from it. He went down that path, ended up overdosing, so it's definitely close to home."

Sophomore Hailey Swenson said she relies on boundaries to handle peer pressure.

"The five people you're around dictates your life," Swenson said. "I do believe that that is very true and that saying no to peer pressure is easy."

The danger of laced drugs has been making national headlines. Investigators believe 36-year-old actress Hayden Panettiere died after taking an oxycodone pill they believe was laced with fentanyl.

Local groups in the valley are taking action to save lives. This year marked the fourth annual Narcan at Night event, which has grown from 40 volunteers to more than 700 over the years.

"I think it's super important just to educate the community," one volunteer said.

Over the weekend, 20 teams handed out 15,000 doses of naloxone, an overdose-reversing drug. Volunteers also passed out fentanyl test kits to keep the community safe.

"We have one Narcan, one fentanyl test strip, one Xylazine test strip, and a QR code that takes people to a video on how to administer naloxone," the volunteer said.

Karaman said students must realize drugs today are more dangerous than in the past.

"I think it comes down to just conviction in your beliefs and believing that those things are wrong," Karaman said.

Swenson said surrounding yourself with the right people makes it easier to say no.

"Creating boundaries does help a lot. I think, especially if you truly want to," Swenson said.

Students said self-respect is the best way to stay safe on campus.

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