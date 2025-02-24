Groundbreaking date set for new Cadence Crossing casino in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Plans are continuing to move forward for a new casino, which will replace Jokers Wild in Henderson.

In July, we told you about the Cadence Crossing project when it was announced.

It will sit on the 15-acre site off of Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road and includes a 10,000-square-foot casino, 450 slot machines, and several restaurants.

Now, officials said they will host a formal groundbreaking on Thursday, April 3, to celebrate the start of construction.

Cadence Crossing will replace the Jokers Wild casino that stood in this section of the valley for over 30 years.

WATCH | Cadence residents excited for planned Jokers Wild replacement in Henderson

“As our Company marks our 50th year serving the Las Vegas Valley, we are excited to begin our latest investment in the southern Nevada community,” said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. “Cadence is one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in the nation, and we look forward to providing our neighbors with a modern and compelling gaming entertainment experience when Cadence Crossing Casino opens its doors in mid-2026.”

