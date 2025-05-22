Grocery Outlet sets opening date for two new Las Vegas locations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the 4th highest grocery bills in the country, Nevadans welcome cheaper grocery store options — Like Grocery Outlet.

On April 24, we told you about Grocery Outlet’s third location opening on Eastern Avenue. Now, two new Grocery Outlets are scheduled to open on May 29.



WATCH | Las Vegas locals talk about the rising cost of groceries

Study finds Nevada households grocery bills among highest in U.S.

The first store, located at 45 North Nellis Blvd., will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

The store’s independent operators will donate $2,000 split evenly between The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada and Three Square.

Grocery Outlet is also extending the celebration to shoppers at 8 a.m. with opening day incentives, including:



The first 100 customers will receive a gift card for mystery amounts between $5 to $500.

Through opening week, shoppers will receive one free reusable bag with their purchase while supplies last.

All customers will have the chance to enter to win $1,000 in free groceries from the store’s opening on May 29 through June 27.

RELATED| Isabella Martin speaks with Grocery Outlet owner

The second store, located at 1435 W. Craig Road, will also hold a ribbon-cutting event at 9 a.m., where the independent owners will donate $500 to Project 150, $500 to The Just One Project, and $1,000 to the Salvation Army. The same opening day perks from the Nellis location will apply at the West Craig store.