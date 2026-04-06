LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grace Presbyterian Church celebrated its grand opening in the southwest valley on Easter Sunday, welcoming dozens of worshipers to its new home nearly a year after leaving its previous location.

The congregation moved to the new church near Russell and Durango in Las Vegas after ongoing freeway expansion made it increasingly difficult for worshipers to access their former building near Charleston and Interstate 15. The previous buildings served as their home for more than 70 years.

WATCH| Jhovani Carrillo speaks to the pastor at Grace Presbyterian Church about the grand opening

Grace Presbyterian Church celebrates its grand opening in the southwest valley

"Really a blessing for us," Jim Houston-Hencken said.

Houston-Hencken, the pastor at Grace Presbyterian Church, said the congregation had been in transition for a long time before the opening.

"We have been in transition for so long… bouncing from one place to another, so finally having one place for everybody to come together, it’s like a grand family reunion. And we want people to know that the doors are open, come join us," Houston-Henckensaid.

To make the new building feel familiar, the church incorporated elements from its old home, including copper roofs and stained glass.

"We wanted to bring some of our traditions over. We bought the stained glass, which has been in the previous building for more than 70 years. We brought the copper roofs to remind people we’ve been in the community," Houston-Hencken said.

Jean Jones, a member of the church for nearly 20 years, said walking into the new building surrounded by old friends and family felt like home.

"It feels wonderful. I was so joyed to get up this morning," Jonessaid. "It’s very special…. to finally be here on Easter Sunday is like a blessing. It really makes it feel like home because that’s one of our highlights from our church. It’s like everybody affiliated with the church has turned out today. I think it’s the miracle of Easter bringing us all together."

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