Governor Lombardo's approval rating surges to 75%, new political poll shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new poll — paid for by the Better Nevada PAC — has revealed that Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo's approval rating has surged to 57%.

According to a press release from the PAC, the recent surge in his approval rating was the second-largest growth for an American governor and has made him "one of America's most popular governors."

Other recent polls from the group also show that 71% of Nevadans support Lombardo's recent school safety proposal, which was passed out of the Assembly in April.

Assembly Bill 330 allocates over $12 billion into the state budget, funding for K-12 education over the next biennium. Governor Lombardo cited school safety reforms as a top issue in his State of the State address and testified on the importance of AB 330 in its initial hearing.

