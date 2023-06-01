Governor Lombardo signs $12B bill to provide 'historic' funding for Nevada schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo signed three bills related to Nevada schools into law before midnight on Wednesday, providing future funding and rolling back provisions on restorative justice.

Senate Bill 503 was among the signed bills, allocating $12 billion for K-12 schools through 2025 and increasing the per-pupil funding rates by 25% (or $2,500) for the next school year. According to a news release, it will also give an additional $23 million in funding for special education, at-risk students, and English Language Learners.

Two school safety bills — Assembly Bill 330 and Assembly Bill 285 — were also signed into law. While both bills focus on discipline for students, AB330 — or the Safer and Supportive Schools Act — rolls back parts of a previous bill that implemented a restorative discipline program in schools, which was subject to criticism from teachers and legislators alike.

RELATED: Family of second grader choked out by classmate calls for change

AB285 introduced more control procedures for teachers looking to discipline students by removing them from classrooms and handing down suspensions and expulsions.

“I’m honored to sign such historic education legislation this evening,” Lombardo said. “Since day one, my administration has been committed to delivering serious school safety reforms and an education budget that empowers Nevada schools, teachers, and students to succeed. I look forward to continuing to deliver on my administration’s top education priorities in the coming days.”