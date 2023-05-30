Governor Lombardo declares flooding emergency in northern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo has issued declared a state of emergency in northern Nevada.

According to the Governor's office, that's due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues resulting from seasonal water runoff across the northern part of the state.

Impacted areas include Churchill County, Douglas County, Elko County, Eureka County, the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, Humboldt County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Storey County, and the Walker River Paiute Tribe.

"As snowmelt flooding threatens infrastructure damage to our communities, I urge all residents to follow local guidance, remain alert, and to proactively plan transportation routes," Lombardo said in a statement. "My office will continue to partner with local, state, and federal agencies to provide direction, support, and resources where needed."

The governor's office said the declaration allows impacted counties and tribes to receive federal assistance to help protect citizens, repair infrastructure damage, and mitigate further flooding. Due to snowmelt projects, the governor's office said the declaration could be amended in the future to include addiational counties.