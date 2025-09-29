Governor Lombardo appoints new state superintendent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo announced the appointment of Dr. Victor Wakefield as the Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction on Monday.

Jhone Ebert held the position before becoming CCSD's superintendent in 2025.

“Victor is the right leader at the right time for Nevada’s public education system,” stated Governor Joe Lombardo. “He received a unanimous recommendation from the State Board of Education—a testament to his qualifications, vision, and commitment to improving outcomes for all students. I look forward to working closely with him to build on the monumental reforms we have already made and ensure that every child in Nevada has access to a high-quality education.”

According to a news release from the governor's office, Dr. Victor Wakefield began his teaching career as a middle school English teacher in Gary, Indiana. After teaching, he would recruit hundreds for Teach for America, an organization that "finds, develops and supports extraordinary leaders to transform education and expand opportunity for all children."

Wakefield would lead TFA's training for 250 early-career educators in Clark County, served as the Executive Director of TFA Las Vegas, managed TFA's pandemic response and served as the National Vice President for Regions. Wakefield also served on Nevada's State Board of Education.

“This is a generational moment for public education in Nevada with historic investments and bipartisan reforms,” stated Dr. Victor Wakefield. “I am excited to return to Nevada, build on the points of progress, and help advance Governor Lombardo’s vision that every Nevada student receives an education that unlocks opportunities, propels them into the workforce, and strengthens society.”

Ebert provided a statement celebrating the governor's new appointee.

“Congratulations to Dr. Wakefield on his selection as Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction. I look forward to collaborating with him to lift up all students. Working together, I am confident we can keep the momentum moving in the right direction for Nevada students and educators.”

Wakefield will begin his appointment as Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction on Oct. 27.

