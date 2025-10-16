Government shutdown strains Las Vegas food pantries as demand surges, but funds wane

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the government shutdown enters its 16th day, Nevada families are increasingly turning to food pantries for assistance, creating unprecedented demand at local organizations already struggling with funding delays.

Lutheran Social Services of Nevada reports seeing longer lines outside their food pantry each day, with a significant increase in families seeking help. Many are first-time visitors who have never needed assistance before.

"The need is not just for food. What we're trying to do is deliver the food in order to help create a better opportunity for them to maybe pay the bills, stay in their home," said Tim Bedwell, president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Nevada.

The nonprofit distributes about 26,000 pounds of food every week through various programs, including senior meals and mobile markets. However, staff say the current demand is unlike anything they have experienced.

"We're trying to be that assistance that our neighbors need in times like this, and we are in a troubling time," Bedwell said.

The organization encourages anyone struggling due to current economic conditions or the federal shutdown to seek help.

"So if you're out there and you're in need, especially if the current economic times or the federal shutdown is causing you problems, come on down. We'll see what we can do for you in any fashion, but we can definitely get you some food," Bedwell said.

While community partners and donors help keep the pantry stocked, the extended shutdown makes it increasingly difficult to meet demand. Most supplies come from local food banks like Three Square and through federal grants, but that funding has been delayed due to the shutdown.

The funding delays put the pantry's future operations at risk. Bedwell expresses serious concerns about their ability to continue serving the community if the shutdown persists.

"I'm very, very concerned right now based on how long the shutdown continues because this stops our federal aid, and it also increases the need," Bedwell said. "There's going to be a point where we're just going to reach the breaking point, and LSSN pantry is not going to be able to be open."

Bedwell hopes federal lawmakers will resolve the shutdown quickly to restore critical funding for food assistance programs.