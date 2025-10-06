Government shutdown puts WIC program at risk for 55,000 Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been five days since the government shutdown began, and lawmakers have yet to come to an agreement, putting several vital federal programs at risk.

One of those services is WIC, which provides nutrition support to expecting parents and their children. Roughly 55,000 Nevadans rely on WIC to help feed their families, but with the government shutdown, that funding is now at risk, leaving many local parents worried.

Jasmine Ellazar, a local mother, has been depending on WIC for roughly a month, helping her buy healthy food for herself and her unborn baby.

"I'm just glad they are able to assist me during my time of need," Ellazar said.

Ellazar says she's been struggling to get by and says WIC has been a huge support, especially after losing her child's father.

"Right now, I am unemployed. And I am struggling because this pregnancy, I lost my boyfriend. I lost my child's father, so I'm just in a financial burden right now. So WIC helps a lot," Ellazar said.

But the help could be in jeopardy if the government shutdown continues. That's because WIC is fully funded by the federal government.

"I am so worried with this government shutdown. How long are they going to extend it, or if they are going to cut off my benefits?" Ellazar said.

I reached out to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, which oversees the program in our state. They tell me roughly 55,000 Nevadans rely on WIC and more than 45,282 live right here in Clark County.

Here's the full statement:

Nevada WIC, which is 100% federally funded, is currently operating normally, however due to the federal government shutdown, funding to maintain the program and benefits to recipients has not been received. WIC provides food benefits, infant formula, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and referral services that improve health outcomes for pregnant women, newborns and young children. The Nevada WIC program continues to evaluate its remaining funding and food purchases daily.



As of Sept. 30, there are 45,282 individuals enrolled in the WIC program in Clark County and approximately 55,000 WIC recipients statewide.



As the federal government shutdown continues, Nevada WIC will monitor the situation each day and evaluate next steps, which include notification to participants, vendors, and subgrantees. Nevada WIC will communicate any impacts and State WIC offices will notify participants via text messaging, WIC Shopper application [nevadawic.org], as well as providing a banner notification on the WIC website, nevadawic.org/[nevadawic.org]. The Nevada WIC website has posted a list of resources for food banks and lactation support at Statewide Resources - Nevada WIC [nevadawic.org] for families needing assistance.



Ellazar says she will rely on valley organizations to help her get by if WIC funding runs out.

"You know, I have community resources like food banks, but they can only help so much," Ellazar said.

Officials also shared a list of all the state resources available to locals amid the government shutdown.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.