Government shutdown impacting local military families, how one food pantry is working to minimize the impact

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Less than half a mile from Nellis Air Force Base is The After Market.

It's a local shop in the northeast valley off of Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road, which is part retail and part food pantry.

A resource some military members and their families tell me is needed as the government shutdown continues.

“I think it is very tough," said Air Force Veteran Bart Dietzmann.

“I feel bad for them because they might not get what they should be getting and that’s bad," said Navy Veteran Larry Overman.

Since the government shutdown began October 1, federal workers have been without pay, some furloughed, others working for free including active duty military members.

“There’s no reason for the government to treat any service member than to be paid," said Overman.

Right now, active duty military are without pay, but most pensions, benefits and medical services are ongoing.

President Trump announced Saturday that active duty military won't go without pay for much longer, saying they will receive their fully paychecks this Wednesday.

There has been some skepticism as to how long these funds could last though during the shutdown, which seems to have no end in sight.

Food pantries like The After Market have become essential to many including veterans.

“I like what I can get every week," said Overman.

“Yeah, it’s very important," said Dietzman.

The After Market founder and CEO Dewayne McCoy, who is also a Marine veteran, says they offer dozens of free items for the community.

“We have chicken leg quarters," said McCoy. “You have your pasta sauce, you have your applesauce, canned fruits, oatmeal, breakfast items, biscuits and different things like that.”

He tells me they also have a retail side with fresh fruit where they accept all payment forms, with all the money going back to buy food for the pantry.

This food pantry has been opened since 2023, McCoy saying they're trying to fill a void in the community. He says that part of the valley is known as a food desert, so he says the fresh fruit and vegetables really help.

McCoy says The After Market was created to help the community as a whole, but ever since the government shutdown, he's seen an increase in military families coming in.

“A few Tuesday’s ago, we saw an increase of about 30-40% just in one day coming through the pantry. We would serve 150, the other week we would serve 200 on a day that we would typically serve 150, so the increase is absolutely happening," said McCoy.

He says at least 35% of his customers are in the military or family of service members.

Military families tell me they just hope the money will come in soon to give them some relief.