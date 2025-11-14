Government shutdown ends after 43 days, but SNAP recipients still wait for benefits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TSA agents and air traffic controllers who worked without pay during the recent government shutdown will finally receive relief as back pay is expected to arrive soon.

With the government back open, both groups are expected to get their back pay soon — about 70% within the first 48 hours, and the rest about a week later.

The workers missed two full paychecks and part of a third during the 43-day shutdown.

There's also talk of a $10,000 bonus for TSA agents who kept showing up throughout the closure. That idea was floated by President Trump earlier this week.

"Everybody if they're working needs to be getting paid, so I'm glad that it's over and everybody should be getting their checks so hopefully my flight home won't be crazy," said Nikia Gumbs, who was traveling to Las Vegas from Washington, D.C.

"I give props to all the employees that weren't getting paid and still came to work. You know? That's kind of a hard thing to do for a whole month," said Jesus Pinero, who was traveling to Las Vegas from Miami.

With paychecks finally on the way, many travelers say they're hoping for smoother flights ahead.

Even with the government reopening, there's still uncertainty for families who depend on SNAP benefits. The program is starting back up, but it's still not clear when money will actually hit people's cards.

The USDA says funds could be available within 24 hours for some states, but they haven't said where it might take longer. SNAP serves about 42 million Americans and nearly 500,000 in Nevada.

I spoke with one of those recipients who says the past month has been incredibly stressful, not knowing how she'll put food on the table.

"We're hard workers. I have two jobs, but still everything is so expensive that it's not enough to support our families now when I told them, kids, like don't ask for anything else other than the things that we really need because I'm not gonna be able to get those things for you and so they were stressed too, not only myself," Claudia Prado said.

The USDA says it'll share more updates as states work to get benefits loaded.

