Gov. Lombardo orders flags to half-staff after death of Sue Wagner

Gov. Joe Lombardo issued an order Wednesday morning to lower flags statewide in honor of Sue Wagner.
U.S. flags and State of Nevada flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.
Lombardo released the following statement regarding Wagner's death:
“Sue Wagner was a trailblazer in Nevada history and a dedicated public servant whose impact on our state will be felt for many years. Throughout her career in the Legislature, as Lieutenant Governor, and later on the Nevada Gaming Commission, Sue was committed to serving the people of Nevada. Donna and I extend our condolences to Sue’s loved ones and join Nevadans across the state in honoring her life and legacy.”