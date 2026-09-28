Gov. Joe Lombardo to talk education funding after emergency action on budget cuts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo is stepping in to help school district across Nevada facing budget cuts.

Lombardo signed an emergency plan on Friday that will temporarily fund districts based on enrollment projections instead of actual student counts.

The governor is expected to hold a press conference Monday morning to discuss education funding in the Silver State. You can watch it live here at 10:30 a.m.:

Happening now

The Clark County School District was facing more than $51 million in cuts, largely because of declining enrollment. More than 550 employees were facing possible reassignments or job losses.

The governor's emergency order came just hours after teachers and parents packed a Board of School Trustees meeting on Thursday night to demand a solution.

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The emergency funding is expected to last for 120 days.

In a statement, CCSD Supt. Jhone Ebert said future budget adjustments are still needed to align with lower public school enrollment, but that those cuts should not have to happen in the middle of the school year.

State leaders are working toward a long-term solution, including possible legislation. CCSD previously said it would lobby for legislation to change the way school districts are required to configure their budgets to prevent future mid-year cuts.