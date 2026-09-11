CCSD cites declining enrollment as budget strain, asks Nevada Legislature to act

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District will ask the Nevada Legislature to take action in light of falling student enrollment numbers and the resulting effect on the district's budget.

CCSD shared a statement on Friday outlining its plan to address the burgeoning problem it attributed to lower birth rates and increased competition for students. The issue is especially apparent among the district's Kindergarten and first grade enrollment numbers, officials noted.

While enrollment numbers are declining, CCSD is also citing "higher-than-anticipated average employee costs" as a strain on its approximately $3.8 billion budget.

"As we address these challenges, CCSD is looking toward long-term solutions," officials stated.

One such solution the district will push for: Action in the Nevada Legislature to change the way its budgets are developed.

CCSD plans to move forward with a bill draft request for the upcoming 2027 Nevada Legislative Session that would allow school districts to draft their fall budgets based on prior-year enrollment numbers, rather than numbers from the current school year.

"This approach would significantly reduce disruptions for students, teachers, and schools by providing greater budget stability and avoiding significant adjustments after the school year has officially begun," officials argued.

CCSD has posted additional information about the trends affecting its enrollment numbers and budget on its website.