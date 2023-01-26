Gov. Joe Lombardo expressed support for 'opportunity scholarships' in his State of the State address

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School choice has been a debate in Nevada for many years. Now it's at the forefront once again. On Monday, Governor Joe Lombardo expressed support for the issue in his State of the State address.

"I'm proposing the single largest investment in K-12 education and raising the bar on expectations and accountability to a level not yet seen in Nevada," said Gov. Joe Lombardo.

During his State of the State speech, Governor Joe Lombardo made good on his promise to move education to the top of his agenda.

"My budget contains $2 billion for our students."

But while the governor has long said public schools shouldn't be a student's only option. Some feel he's softened his view on the controversial issue of school choice, opting instead for 'opportunity scholarships.' A $50 million dollar tax credit program he says will help many low-income K-12 students. UNLV History Professor Michael Green explains.

"I don't think the governor backed away completely from school choice," said Green. "I do think he understands the problem. This is not something democrats favor and this is a democrat legislature."

While running for governor, republican candidate Lombardo threw his support behind school choice -- even mentioning it during his victory speech in November.

"As your next governor, my administration will expand school choice."

Then in his State of the State address, he shifted the language he used to call them "opportunity scholarships."

"It sounds better to say, opportunity scholarship than school choice or vouchers. I'm not saying trickery is involved but branding and messaging matter. We should know that in Las Vegas and it may be some of that happening here," said Green.

The controversial voucher concept would take taxpayer dollars headed to public schools and redirect them to parents. A cash coupon is redeemable at a school of choice like private, magnate, or homeschooling options. The Nevada Supreme Court in a unanimous decision last September threw out a ballot initiative supporting a voucher-type education program. Many thought school choice was dead with the high court's ruling until it wasn't.

"Despite what they call it, scholarships are vouchers."

Amanda morgan with Educate Nevada Now says it's just wordplay.

"We have no way of ensuring that these students are learning what they need to learn. that they are doing better or worse or the same as they were in the public school setting."

But Valeria Gurr with the American Federation for Children hopes legislators will back opportunity scholarships.

"We need more reform that allows families access to any school they like," said Gurr.

