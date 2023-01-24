Las Vegas locals react to Governor Joe Lombardo's State of the State Address

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Governor Joe Lombardo addresses the state of Nevada for the first time, he shared his fiscal plans for education, gas and the local workforce.

But for those who didn't catch the speech, KTNV Anchor Abel Garcia brought the State of the State Address to them.

People like Andrew Klem were surprised to find out about Lombardo's plans to cut gas taxes for this year by up to $250 million, but Klem says more need to be done.

"Gas of course is a big deal, but then there's rent and groceries. As big of a deal as gas is, it's kind of a small in the whole scope of expenses," Klem said.

Artur Babayan, the owner of a local marketing company, was skeptical about Lombardo's proposal to give businesses a 15% tax break.

In his address, Lombardo said, "My budget raises the exemption for businesses subject to the Commerce Tax by 50 percent from $4 million to $6 million dollars. This represents the first time the Commerce Tax exemption has been adjusted in favor of taxpayers ever."

Babayan replied, "A car dealership makes more than that, that shouldn't even be a talking subject."

He told KTNV he wants a leader who will do what they say and be held accountable. He says businesses need more help in Las Vegas, especially after businesses like his were shut down during the pandemic.

"We didn't get loans or unemployment, and we still had to support our families."

Leigh Tarry, a parent of three Clark County School District students, says education is a top priority for her. In his address, Lombardo promised to increase spending on state education by billions of dollars "for literacy, for instruction, for our children."

When asked how that makes her feel as a parent, Tarry said, "It makes me feel good, if it is going to go to the school and to the education of the kids."

But Tarry says it takes more than that, "I think action speaks louder than words, he can say whatever he is going to claim but I believe in action."