Governor Lombardo announces plans to expand school choice during State of the State address

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In his first State of the State speech as governor, Joe Lombardo placed emphasis on his plans to expand school choice in Nevada.

“Every Nevada child has the right to a quality education and should be college or career ready by the time they graduate high school. Traditional public schools are not – and should not – be the only option,” Lombardo said.

School choice would provide alternatives for families, so that they are not limited to schools within their zip code.

Students would also have options to choose from like attending private schools, magnet schools or going wherever they feel would be most beneficial to their success.

“My goal after we finish this legislative session is to give Nevada parents significantly more choices to make about their child’s education,” Lombardo said.

KTNV spoke with members of the Nevada School Choice Coalition who are backing the governor's plan.

"Kids have to endure the circumstances of their zip code and it shouldn't be that way. We believe that every child, despite where they come from, should have access to a quality education and in some cases, it has nothing to do with the school. It just has to do with a preference,” said Valeria Gurr.

KTNV reached out directly to the Clark County School District to hear their position on school choice. The district responded by saying:

“The Clark County School District believes parents should be able to choose the best educational opportunity for their child. That’s why we offer a portfolio of options to our families to ensure CCSD is the #1 choice for kids.The District has approximately 90,000 choice seats available to Clark County students. That number includes Magnet/CTA seats, Change of School Assignment, College of Southern Nevada High School, Nevada Learning Academy at CCSD and the Central Technical Training Academy.”

Governor Lombardo also announced that his administration would be investing

$50 million in funds for opportunity scholarships. It's a republican led program that allows vouchers to go toward tuition for low- and middle-income students who want to attend private school.