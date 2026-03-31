Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wind Advisory, PUCN voting on NV Energy Daily Demand Charge

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are waking up to some cooler temperatures today, but the trade-off for a break from the heat seems to be a Wind Advisory today.

Justin Bruce will break down what that means and what you should expect for your day ahead.

But before we dive into the weather, we want to remind you that members of our team will be out at Mothership Coffee in Henderson today.

Come meet us to share your concerns and story ideas with us and we'll work to get you answers.

Let's Talk Let's Talk: Connect with Channel 13 at Mothership Coffee Roasters KTNV Staff

Wind and Dust advisories ahead today as temperatures drop

Strong winds could bring blowing dust to the valley today.

A wind advisory begins at 11 a.m. for Clark and southern Nye counties, including Las Vegas. The valley expects gusts up to 40 mph, but they may hit 50 mph elsewhere.

Crosswinds and spotty power outages are a concern. Clark County has issued a dust advisory today for the expected air quality impacts from the wind.

Meteorologist Justin Bruce says the winds today will be stronger than yesterday and there's also the chance for a few raindrops this afternoon and tonight.

Weather forecast for March 31, 2026

Happening today: PUCN to vote on delaying NV Energy's Daily Demand charge to January

State regulators will vote on delaying a controversial change to your power bill.

The Daily Demand Charge bills NV Energy customers for their highest 15-minute energy use each day.

The utility had asked to delay the changes until October to better educate customers, but a draft order shows regulators want to push it back even further to Jan. 1, 2027.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada will vote on that extension today.

Our Climate Reporter Geneva Zoltek will be following those proceedings and will bring you the latest updates.

She told you just a few weeks ago how NV Energy originally planned to delay that implementation until October.

Geneva Zoltek speaks with locals on their reaction to NV Energy's delayed implementation of the 15-minute fee

Following up: How Super Bowl's return to Las Vegas could impact local economy

The Super Bowl is coming back to Las Vegas in 2029.

The first one played here between the Chiefs and 49ers in 2024 for Super Bowl LVIII.

We spoke to locals to hear their excitement, and talked to an analyst to get a breakdown on the numbers for how much money the 2024 Big Game brought to the valley.