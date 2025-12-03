Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wind adds to chill, looking at safety improvements made on our roadways

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Today, the man accused of hitting and killing a 12-year-old on his way to school is set to appear in court. We're looking at the improvements that have been made on our roadways in an effort to keep our students safe.

But first, we are waking up to another chilly morning, but unlike yesterday, the wind will be a factor.

Justin Bruce looks at just how cold we can expect to get today:

North Winds Keep It Chilly

Ahead today: Man accused of fatally hitting Cristofer Suarez set to appear in court

The man accused of hitting and killing 12-year-old Cristofer Suarez has a competency hearing this morning.

Police say Oh'Ryan Brooks crashed into the boy while he was walking to school and then drove off.

After the wreck, community members rallied for safer streets, and it didn't take long for several changes to get implemented.

Hailey Gravitt reports near Owens and 21st where it all unfolded.

New Nevada law increasing DUI penalties goes into effect January

After Governor Joe Lombardo signed a new bill into law this week, increasing penalties for DUI offenders, it gave hope to locals that we could see a decrease in tragedies on our roadways.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo talks to the program manager for MADD Nevada about DUI penalties in Nevada

Make your voice heard: CCSD asks community to weigh in on long-term goals

The Clark County School District is asking students, families, and the community to weigh in on long-term goals and decisions that affect classrooms across the valley.

Several online surveys are now live through Friday, Dec. 19, including the district-wide student and parent surveys, and a follow-up survey on proposed changes to school start times.

The district-wide survey covers school safety, academics, and campus climate.