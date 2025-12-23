Good Morning, Las Vegas: Wet weather on the way as travelers begin to hit the roads

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are jumping right in with our weather forecast.

Flood Watch coming Wednesday morning as rain expected for Christmas Eve

We have a Flood Watch going into effect Wednesday morning throughout Southern Nevada and almost the entire state of California.

We are actually expecting rain to begin Tuesday night off the West Coast before it rolls into Nevada.

No matter where you are headed, you might want to bring an umbrella.

Christmas Day is looking a little more sparse with about a 70% chance of rain.

Weather forecast for Dec. 23, 2025

Watching the roads as many get holiday travels underway

If you're heading out for the holidays, you aren't alone. Drivers in Las Vegas are keeping a close eye on both the traffic and the weather.

More than 122 million people are projected to travel during the holiday season.

Hailey Gravitt has a look at the roads and what drivers need to know if they're heading out for the holidays.

Watching the roads as many get holiday travels underway

Are you a victim of domestic violence? Here's where you can get assistance

We know the holidays can be a stressful time. Unfortunately, this can lead to a spike in domestic violence rates.

Mental health experts say domestic violence can affect families across every profession and background, and early intervention can make a difference.

WATCH| Tricia Keans talks to a counselor from the Jewish Family Services Agency about counseling services