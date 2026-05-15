Good Morning, Las Vegas: Weekend full of events with EDC, Downtown Rocks and more

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We made it to Friday, and we are looking at a weekend packed with events happening around the valley.

Many tourists are in town for EDC weekend, and we have tips on how to stay safe whether you are heading out to the Speedway or staying in the valley.

For those looking for something a little closer to home, there are plenty of events happening downtown and along the Strip.

But first, Justice Bruce has a look at the weather we can expect for anyone who is looking to swing by any of these events:

Near 100° Today, Breezes Turn Strong Sunday

New this morning: Suspect identified in shooting that led to school lockdowns

We have learned the name of the man tied to a chase and hours-long lockdown at several North Las Vegas schools.

Police say Jallel Jenkins-Harris was seen concealing merchandise and acting erratically at a business near N 5th Street.

Officers chased him onto the grounds of Legacy High School. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at an officer.

At least one officer fired their weapon.

Investigators say the suspect also fired his gun and was later found suffering from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

He is now in stable condition at the hospital.

The incident prompted a lockdown at Legacy and the neighboring Northeast Career & Technical Academy campus.

No students or officers were injured.

Suspect identified in shooting that led to school lockdowns

Tips to stay safe during EDC weekend

The Electric Daisy Carnival returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

The sold-out festival celebrates is 30th anniversary.

Expect hot and breezy weather if you are heading out. Friday will reach a high of 99º.

Strong winds will move in on Saturday with gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 90s through Sunday.

Transportation officials warn drivers to expect heavy traffic near the Speedway. You should plan for extra travel time on I-15 through Monday morning.

Tips for staying safe during EDC weekend

Ahead: Weekend full of events in Las Vegas

Many Las Vegas locals are making it a pool weekend. A new dayclub opens today on the Strip. Tao Group is unveiling the long-anticipated Omnia Dayclub and Skybar at Caesars Palace. The 46,000 square foot outdoor venue sits directly on the Las Vegas Boulevard.

The grand opening runs today through Sunday.

Caesars is also celebrating its 60th anniversary with quite the spectacle planned. This Sunday, X-Games Gold Medalist Colby Raha will attempt a 100-foot vertical jump across the Caesars Palace Front Fountains.

The jump would break Raja's own record for the world's highest motorcycle jump.

Also this weekend, free live music is returning to Downtown Las Vegas.

The Fremont Street Experience is bringing back its Downtown Rocks concert series, starting today.

Grammy-nominated country star Lee Brice will headline the first show.

Other bands playing over the next few months include Fuel, Mayday Parade, and Finger Eleven.

Weekend packed full of events in Las Vegas

Before we go...

We want to remind you to come out to our Let's Talk event happening today. You can meet with members of the team from 10 a.m. to noon at Makers & Finders on Main Street in the Arts District.