Good Morning, Las Vegas: Watching the heat and tips to stay safe

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas and Happy Monday.

If you spent any time outside over the weekend, you know that we are seeing temperatures much warmer than we would normally see this time of year.

Those temps have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an Extreme Heat Watch. We have a breakdown of what that means and some tips to help you stay safe and cool.

Extreme Heat Watch issued for later this week

A heat wave is moving into Southern Nevada, and temperatures could shatter March records by the end of the week.

Justin Bruce is forecasting a high of 84°, more than 10° above average for this time of year.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures could reach the upper 90s, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an Extreme Heat Watch.

The National Weather Service says to stay hydrated with water or sports drinks, skip the alcohol and caffeine, wear light clothing, and avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day. And never, ever leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle.

Weather forecast for March 16, 2026

Heat safety top of mind ahead of record-shattering heat wave

With it being Spring Break week, we are likely to see many people of all ages out and about. But with the warm weather bringing near-record high temperatures across Southern Nevada, staying safe it top of mind.

Channel 13 went out to Calico Basin over the weekend to catch up with hikers and climbers to see how they're staying cool while enjoying some time in the great outdoors.

Guy Tannenbaum talks with Calico Basin visitors for their tips on staying cool

Heat safety top of mind for Red Rock Canyon visitors ahead of intense heat wave

In national news: Iran war pushes gas prices higher as Trump urges allies to help protect shipping routes

As the war in Iran enters its third week, the fighting continues to disrupt global oil shipping, pushing prices even higher.

AAA reports the national average price for a gallon of gas surpassed $3.70 as of Monday. One month ago, the average was around $2.93 per gallon.