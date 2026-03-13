Good Morning, Las Vegas: Warm weather in store for the weekend, job fair happening today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We made it to Friday, and if you are looking to change your career, there might not be a better way to wrap up the work week than by attending Nevada's largest job fair today.

We also want to make sure Henderson residents know that the city is asking for their feedback on one of the most important roads in Henderson.

But first, with Spring Break for CCSD schools next week, Justin Bruce has a look at what kind of fun in the sun families will be able to plan for with your weekend forecast:

Weather forecast for March 13, 2026

Happening today: Spring Job Fair to bring over 6,000 jobs to Southern Nevada

If you've been looking to change your career path (or simply seeking new beginnings), consider this your sign — Nevada's largest job fair is opening up tomorrow, bringing over 130 employers and around 6,500 positions to the valley.

Many of them will be doing interviews on the spot. It's all happening at the Convention Center's West Hall today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants across all experience levels and industries are welcome to attend, and are encouraged to pre-register for the event, which can be done by clicking here.

Hearing from you: City of Henderson looking for feedback on future of Lake Mead Parkway

Heads up Henderson residents — the City of Henderson is looking for your feedback about the future of Lake Mead Parkway!

It's one of the most important roads in Henderson, and for the last several weeks, the city has been promoting their "Lake Mead Parkway Corridor Study," with questions like "Why do you use Lake Mead Parkway?" and "What improvements do you want to see?"

Guy Tannenbaum shares why city engineers are looking for your input as Henderson continues to grow:

Heads up: Today is the last day for monetary donations for the 13 Connects Community Baby Shower

Raising a baby takes a village, especially when times are tough. That's why Channel 13 has partnered with Baby's Bounty for a "Community BAby Shower." It's to help new moms get the supplies they need.

If you want to help, monetary donations are still being accepted.

You can give by texting "13CONNECTS" to 50155. You can also find a link to donate at KTNV.com/13connects.

Even something small can make a big difference.

The Good Morning Las Vegas team spent some time on Thursday putting together baby bundles for some local moms as part of the effort.