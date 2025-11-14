Good Morning, Las Vegas: Waking up to rainy weather, less than a week until Grand Prix

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. We are waking up to some wet weather, and we are expecting even more as we get the weekend underway.

We are less than a week away from the Las Vegas Grand Prix taking over the Las Vegas Strip, but organizers tell us they are planning to give back to valley locals, especially in the wake of the federal government shutdown.

Plus, discussions are set to continue today regarding tax credits that could pave the way for a film studio here in the valley.

First, Guy Tannenbaum gives you a deeper look at what is shaping up to be an active weather day:

Weather forecast for Nov. 14, 2025

How Las Vegas Grand Prix organizers plan to give back to the valley in wake of government shutdown

We are less than a week away from the Las Vegas Grand Prix events. In years past, Formula 1 has made an impact on Southern Nevada by giving back to the community. The Las Vegas Grand Prix has partnered with local organizations to ensure unused food, beverages, and supplies go directly to families in need.

Shakeria Hawkins reports near the Las Vegas Strip with how these donations will have an impact across the valley.

Following up: CCSD board discusses later school start times

We told you about the community response through a district survey regarding potential changes to start times in CCSD, and we're following up with what was discussed at last night's board meeting.

Most respondents pointed to the benefits of improved mental health and allowing students to get more sleep, but there were also concerns about after-school activities and parents' schedules.

District staff members say they understand any shift could be disruptive, but they're working with childcare and after-school providers to help families adjust.

Other options were floated, but that did come with a cost. We're talking millions for added bus drivers, buses and added runs during peak hours.

One viewer reached out asking where that money would come from, so we decided to ask.

ICYMI: Nevada special session sees immediate drama over film bill

The special session of the Nevada legislature is underway in Carson City, and it got off to a rocky start. Lawmakers dived right in on the first day with a vote that almost killed the bill that would authorize $1.4 billion in film tax credits.

WATCH | Yays and nays of Nevada film bill at special session