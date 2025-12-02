Good Morning, Las Vegas: Waking up to coldest temperatures so far this fall, pop-up produce stand today

Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are waking up to our coldest temperatures so far this fall. We haven't seen mornings in the 30s since March.

Justin Bruce has a look at how much we can expect to warm up today and if these cold mornings will stick around now that we're in December.

Cold Early, Then a Round of Clouds, Cool Highs

Cold weather tips as we wake up to temps in the 30s

A Freeze Warning was in effect for parts of northeast Clark County, including Mesquite, Moapa, and Overton.

Temperatures this cold could kill sensitive plants and crops, so officials are reminding residents to take precautions.

Protect your pipes, your pets, and yourselves. That means making sure your walls are insulated, unplugging space heaters when they're not in use, and never using extension cords for them.

Cold weather tips as temps drop this morning

Ahead today: Resources available to SNHD's pop-up produce stand

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, food insecurity remains a challenge here in Clark County.

Numbers from 2023 show the percentage of Clark County residents struggling with food insecurity was higher than both the state and national average.

That's why resources like the health district's pop-up produce stands are crucial, especially for those who rely on SNAP and EBT to stretch their grocery budgets and put healthy food on the table for their families.

Anyssa Bohanan reports live from downtown Las Vegas with more on how you can get help today.

SNHD's pop-up produce stand returns today

Continuing coverage: Getting a look at new Athletics' experience as construction on new ballpark continues

Construction at the Athletics' new Las Vegas ballpark is really starting to take shape.

Today, we're expecting to learn more about those plans.

This afternoon, the team is hosting a media tour of the new experience center at the Uncommons ahead of its official opening.

It's a state-of-the-art space where fans can step inside the A's vision for their new ballpark.

Today, sports reporter Alex Eschelman will take us inside the experience center and show us what fans can expect to see when the stadium opens.