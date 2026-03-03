Good Morning, Las Vegas: Update on Forever One memorial project, Iran latest

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

As we told you yesterday, we have an update on the Forever One memorial project and where that project stands.

We also have a preview on some new e-device rules the Henderson City Council is considering.

And, air strikes continue across the Middle East, with officials now urging Americans to leave the area for their safety.

But first, we are waking up to more pleasant weather, but we are expecting a bit of a cool down later in the week.

Justin Bruce has your Tuesday forecast:

Weather forecast for March 3, 2026

Following up: Update on Forever One memorial project

The Forever One Memorial will honor the victims of the 1 October shooting and is set to be built on the Las Vegas Strip.

It's a long-awaited tribute to those we lost, but organizers now say the project's timeline and total cost are under review.

Anyssa Bohanan is on the Strip with more on where the project stands and what comes next.

Ahead today: Henderson City Council considering new safety rules for e-devices

Given the continued concerns surrounding e-bike and e-scooter safety, we wanted to let you know about some changes the Henderson City Council could vote on today.

Leaders are looking to strengthen the city's rules for e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-motorcycles on city roads, trails, and sidewalks, and align them with roles in neighboring jurisdictions.

That includes requiring minors to wear helmets, prohibiting reckless behaviors like stunts and wheelies, allowing officers to impound electric motorcycles operating illegally, and allowing the city to hold parents financially responsible for violations by minors.

Back in December, Henderson Police shared the results of its recent e-bike and e-motorcycle enforcement campaign, saying that it resulted in 47 citations and 14 devices towed or impounded.

Watch that full police briefing here:

State Department now urges Americans to leave Middle East countries as war intensifies

Iran is ramping up airstrikes around the region in response to U.S. and Israeli attacks.

All Americans are being urged to leave the Middle East due to serious safety risks.

The wave of Iranian airstrikes is now prompting U.S. embassies in Iraq, Jordan, and Bahrain to order non-emergency personnel to leave their posts.

