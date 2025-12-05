Good Morning, Las Vegas: UNLV to mark two years since campus shooting, strike at Harry Reid airport

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. We made it to the end of the work week.

Happening right now, the Culinary Union is holding a 24-hour strike at Harry Reid Airport. We tell you as the 24-hour demonstration gets underway.

And Saturday marks two years since a shooting rocked the UNLV community. We have a look at what the school is doing to remember the lives lost in that tragic event.

UNLV to mark two years since campus shooting

Tomorrow marks two years since the shooting that forever changed the UNLV campus. A day that left three beloved professors gone and a community in mourning.

For many, tomorrow will be a chance to come together, share their pain and find strength in one another.

Hailey Gravitt has a look at how UNLV is preparing for an emotional remembrance.

Happening now: Culinary Union holds 24-hour strike at Harry Reid International Airport

Happening right now, Culinary Union workers are on strike at Harry Reid International Airport.

They're picketing on the Departures Sidewalk at Terminal 3.

The 24-hour strike targets The Village Pub in Terminal 3.

It comes during one of the busiest travel times of the year in Las Vegas, and is just the most recent in a series of demonstrations by Culinary Union workers at the airport.

Struggling Arts District businesses & performers point to decline in visitation

Businesses and performers in the Arts District are struggling with declining foot traffic and revenue.

Ryan Ketcham took a trip to the Arts District Thursday evening to get an idea of what visitation has been like lately: