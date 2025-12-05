Culinary Union schedules 24-hour strike at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday evening, Channel 13 learned of the Culinary Union's plans to strike at Harry Reid International Airport.
BREAKING: Culinary Union will strike DBE employer, Village Pub, @LASairport for 24-hours tomorrow: Friday, December 5th.— Culinary Union (@Culinary226) December 5, 2025
Culinary Union represents nearly 30 workers at outlet & urges passengers to not patronize Village Pub (located at T3) as they travel.https://t.co/6jOfFFWIPs pic.twitter.com/DRdfKgLFtI
According to organizers, the strike specifically targets the Village Pub in Terminal 3. The Culinary Union said the decision to strike was reached unanimously on November 12.
The strike is slated to last for 24 hours on December 5 at the Terminal 3 departures sidewalk, starting at 5 a.m.
“Workers at the DBE concessionaires at LAS Airport are fighting for a new contract that secures a better future for their families. That’s why the Culinary Union has picketed, protested, rallied, participated in civil disobedience, and now has called for a strike at the Village Pub at the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and urges passengers to stand in solidarity with the workers. An active strike at Harry Reid International Airport could significantly impact operations at LAS ahead of the busy holiday season in Las Vegas. LAS Airport workers at the DBE concessionaires deserve fair wage increases and they are organized and ready to strike. Culinary Union has their back every step of the way is confident that we will win." — Ted Pappageorge, Culinary Union secretary-treasurer