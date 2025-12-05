Culinary Union schedules 24-hour strike at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday evening, Channel 13 learned of the Culinary Union's plans to strike at Harry Reid International Airport.

BREAKING: Culinary Union will strike DBE employer, Village Pub, @LASairport for 24-hours tomorrow: Friday, December 5th.



Culinary Union represents nearly 30 workers at outlet & urges passengers to not patronize Village Pub (located at T3) as they travel.https://t.co/6jOfFFWIPs pic.twitter.com/DRdfKgLFtI — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) December 5, 2025

According to organizers, the strike specifically targets the Village Pub in Terminal 3. The Culinary Union said the decision to strike was reached unanimously on November 12.

The strike is slated to last for 24 hours on December 5 at the Terminal 3 departures sidewalk, starting at 5 a.m.