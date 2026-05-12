Good Morning, Las Vegas: Triple-digit temps continue, what a suspended federal gas tax could look like here

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are waking up to another hot day. We broke a heat record yesterday and are on track to hit another one today.

But before we get into all that, we are following up with big news that came out yesterday as President Donald Trump announced he's considering suspending the federal gas tax as fuel prices hit record highs. We have a look at how that could actually play out in Nevada.

We also want to let you know about a new mental health resource opening in North Las Vegas and some of the services they offer.

Now, Justin Bruce has a look at the high temperatures we can expect for Tuesday and what the cool down for the rest of the week looks like:

Record Heat Today, Increased Breezes

Southern Nevada continues sweating through record heat. Temperatures at Harry Reid International Airport hit 104º on Monday, which broke a record set back in 1960.

The hot weather continues today, Meteorologist Justin Bruce says we'll tie the record high of 104º from 1996. Double-digit highs arrive tomorrow.

Winds pick up today and tomorrow as temperatures change.

Continuing coverage: President proposes gas tax pause, but here's what could happen here in Nevada

President Donald Trump wants to suspend the federal gas tax to lower record prices at the pump.

He says pausing the $0.18 tax will bring relief to drivers, but the move would almost certainly require Congressional approval.

It also would not immediately help anyone in Nevada.

Anyssa Bohanan explains what steps state lawmakers would have to take before we see prices at the pump start to go down.

Continuing coverage: President proposes gas tax pause, but here's what could happen here in Nevada

Ahead today: New mental health resource opening in North Las Vegas

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and this morning we want to let you know about a new resource opening today in North Las Vegas.

Miracle Minds Therapy is the first certified community behavioral health center in the city.

The nonprofit clinic is located on Las Vegas Boulevard just north of Lake Mead. It offers care for children and adults and accepts all Medicaid plans.

Services include therapy and substance use treatment.

The clinic also provides crisis intervention 24 hours a day.

Leaders say this will help reduce the burden on local emergency rooms.

Ahead today: New mental health resource opening in North Las Vegas

Primary preview: What to know before your ballot arrives

Nevada's primary election is just around the corner.

Already, sample ballots have been arriving in mailboxes, packed full of information about the upcoming election, including contact numbers, early voting sites and locations and a listing of the races that will appear on each voter's ballot.

Those sample ballots will be followed shortly by official mail-in ballots, which are automatically sent to all active registered voters in the state.

WATCH | Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius breaks down what to know before your ballot arrives for the primary election