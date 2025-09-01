Good Morning, Las Vegas: Temps heat up for Labor Day holiday

We're seeing the statewide outages continue on this Labor Day holiday. We're also seeing temperatures heat up from what we experienced last week, so make sure you stay cool and hydrated if you are planning to spend the day outside.

State service outages continue after ransomware attack

Nevada is now in its eighth day under a ransomware attack that has paralyzed large portions of state government services.

The attack forced the shutdown of DMV services, state agency websites, and phone lines, leaving Nevada unable to access many essential services.

Hailey Gravitt shares the impact this ransomware attack is having on all of us.

Heads up, drivers: Formula 1 construction (and traffic) begins this week for 2025 Vegas Grand Prix

Construction is set to begin next week for the 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit, beginning this Wednesday with the pedestrian bridge.

Formula 1 said this schedule is subject to change. You can stay up-to-date with the latest traffic information from F1 at transportation.f1lasvegasgp.com, or by texting "F1LV" to "31996" to get advance summaries of traffic impacts.

Here's a look at our coverage last year as Formula 1 road work was winding down:

Formula 1 road work coming to an end as Las Vegas heads into last week of construction

City of Henderson explains Reimagine Boulder Highway construction

We've been following the Reimagine Boulder Highway construction project since it started last year. We recently went out to see what progress looks like one year in. But a lot of locals still have questions about the development.

Jhovani Carrillo went back out to Boulder Highway to get your questions answered.

Are you spending Labor Day outside? It's going to be on the hotter side. Temperatures are continuing to climb through this long weekend due to high pressure building over the region. We're expecting a high temp of 113° at Lake Mead, so use caution on the water. Hydrate, seek shade and wear sunscreen.

Labor Day Heat, Storm Chances Tuesday and Wednesday

We're looking at mostly clear roadways early this morning, as many people are off work and out of school today.

RTC wants to remind you today that buses will operate on a Sunday schedule because of the holiday.

If you have family members heading back to California, or you're driving out there yourself, RTC recommends avoiding the I-15 southbound between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.