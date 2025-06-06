Good Morning, Las Vegas: Temps back on the rise this weekend, cage-free suspension expiring soon

KTNV — Before you get your Friday started, we want to let you know that after all the rain we saw this week, keeping temperatures down, we're going to see a rise into the weekend.

Temperatures reach the low 90s today as south breezes blow at 10-20 mph and a 40% chance of thunderstorms develops.

Any storms could have heavy downpours, lightning, strong wind, and even hail. The rain chance is 40% from midday through afternoon in Las Vegas, then lingers at 20% this evening.

The weekend ahead looks sunny and hot, with highs of 101° Saturday and 105° Sunday. The heat risk reaches the "major" category on Monday and Tuesday (107° and 106°, respectively) so we'll likely catch an Extreme Heat Warning by the time next week rolls around.

Nevada to return to exclusively selling cage-free eggs

Prepare for a change in the eggs you buy. Nevada will officially stop selling non-cage-free eggs. In February, Gov. Joe Lombardo temporarily suspended Nevada's cage-free rule, allowing other egg varieties to be sold.

Bird flu caused high demand for a limited supply, leading to price increases.

The temporary order expires June 20. After that, all eggs sold in Nevada must once again come from cage-free hens.

Anjali Patel previously looked into whether suspending Nevada's cage-free law helped boost egg supply and decrease prices.

$5 pet microchips offered by Clark County ahead of microchipping deadline

If you're a pet owner in unincorporated Clark County, you'll want to listen to this.

With a new pet microchipping requirement taking effect on Aug. 4, the county is partnering with three local organizations to offer $5 microchipping services and help you get in compliance.

The goal is to ease the burden on our already overcrowded shelters and reunite lost pets with their families.

The $5 services are available by appointment only on Wednesday afternoons between 1 and 4 p.m. You can find a link to book your appointment here.

Hiker and dog found after going missing in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Scorching temperatures will continue to spread across the valley. This morning, we're sharing a warning from Lake Mead officials for those heading out there this weekend after a pretty tricky situation.

A hiker and their dog were rescued on June 4 by the National Park Service after attempting to rescue another dog who went missing after a car crash on May 28 at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

We want to give you some safety reminders as temperatures are expected to heat up this weekend. This includes bringing at least one gallon of water per person, and make sure to wear light clothing and sunscreen.

Guy Tannenbaum gives you a further breakdown of what you need to remember to stay safe on those summer hikes.

The Nevada Department of Transportation starts a major preservation project on the 215 this Sunday.

Crews will improve nearly four miles of eastbound 215 between the I-15 interchange and Windmill Lane.

Expect overnight lane reductions between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting Sunday and lasting through next Friday.

The Beltway will be down to just one lane between the 15 and Las Vegas Boulevard from midnight to 4 a.m. each night.