Hiker and Dog found after going missing in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hiker and their dog were rescued on June 4 by the National Park Service after attempting to rescue another dog who went missing after a car crash on May 28 at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The hiker and the dog were reported missing, and the National Park Service started a search.

After two search operational periods, park rangers were able to find the hiker and his dog at night in a remote part of the park.

“Our rangers demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and responsiveness during this operation,” said Mike Gauthier, park superintendent. “Thanks to their quick action and the strong coordination between partner agencies, we were able to bring this person—and their dog—home safely. We’re proud of the outcome and the teamwork behind it.”

Heat safety

Park rangers urge the public to take proper precautions before going into the desert, like: