Good Morning, Las Vegas: SNHD to vote on septic regulations, Chasing Horse sentencing today

KTNV — Happy Hump Day, Las Vegas.

This morning, the Southern Nevada Health District is set to vote on new septic regulations. It's an issue we've been covering closely over the past six months and have heard from many of you regarding your feelings on the matter.

We are also set to be in court today as "Dances with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse faces sentencing for his 13 felony charges.

But before we get to all that, we are waking up to some pleasant temperatures, but that means we will see a warm-up as the day continues.

Justin Bruce has a look at the increase in our daily highs we will see over the next week:

Continuing coverage: Septic regulations go before SNHD for a vote

The Southern Nevada Health District is set to vote this morning on whether to scrap proposed changes to septic regulations.

The original proposal would have replaced lifetime septic permits with five-year renewals and required inspections.

If a homeowner failed that inspection, they could have been forced to connect to a sewer line at their own expense, a cost residents say could top $100,000.

SNHD says the vote comes in response to feedback from the public.

If the board votes to withdraw the proposal, the current regulations stay in place.

Ryan Ketcham has been following this issue closely and spoke to affected residents ahead of today's vote:

Fighting for safer streets: Latest numbers on injuries related to e-bikes and e-scooter crashes

E-bikes and electric scooters are showing up in droves on valley roadways.

With the rapid rise in riders, we are also seeing a sharp increase in injuries, according to local doctors and police.

It's something Hailey Gravitt has been following for months, and this morning she shares why it continues to have so many locals concerned:

Ahead today: Nathan Chasing Horse faces sentencing for 13 charges

"Dances with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse is due in court today for sentencing.

A jury found him guilty of 13 sex crime charges earlier this month.

Chasing Horse was arrested in 2023 on charges including sex trafficking and sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors say he used his reputation as a medicine man to abuse Indigenous girls over nearly two decades.

His defense attorney has said they plan to request a new trial.

Senior Reporter Alyssa Bethencourt is set to be there in court today. She's been following the case over the past three years, and was in court to capture the emotional reaction after Nathan Chasing Horse was found guilty of 13 charges.