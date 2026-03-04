Good Morning, Las Vegas: SNAP benefits restored, veterans event today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Hump Day.

We have made it to the halfway point of the work week, and before we get to our morning headlines, make sure you take a jacket or coat with you on your way out.

Justin Bruce has a breakdown of the cooler temperatures we are waking up to this morning and the wind we are expecting over the next few days:

Weather forecast for March 4, 2026

Ahead: Nonprofit helping veteran community through annual event

We know many locals could use a little help these days, especially those who served our country who face so many challenges re-integrating into civilian life.

Today, a local nonprofit is continuing its efforts to help our military veterans through its annual Veterans Stand Down event.

It connects our local veterans with hundreds of community resources all in one place.

Anyssa Bohanan reports on some of the unique challenges veterans in our community face and how they can get help today.

New: Thousands receive SNAP benefits after statewide lapse

Thousands of Nevadans are getting their food benefits back. The state has restored SNAP benefits for around 43,000 people amid ongoing litigation.

Nevada will continue to waive work requirements for certain recipients through April 30.

The state issued about $7.3 million in benefits to more than 25,000 people who lost eligibility on March 1.

Benefits for the remaining recipients will be issued on a staggered basis through March 10.

Hailey Gravitt breaks down what this means for Nevada families.

In national news: Congress set to vote on possibly limiting president's war powers

The Senate is expected to vote today on a resolution that could limit President Donald Trump's ability to wage war in Iran.

The measure would block further U.S. military action in Iran without Congressional approval.

Most Democrats support the effort along with a handful of Republicans.

Even if it passes, Congress would likely need a two-thirds in both chambers to override a veto.

Similar efforts to limit President Trump's military authority have failed before, including a Senate vote on Iran war powers back in June.

Scripps News Group's Joe St. George has more: