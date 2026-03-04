Congress weighs war powers resolution as US-Israel strikes on Iran continue

The Senate is expected to take up a war powers resolution Wednesday that could limit President Donald Trump's military capabilities as the U.S. and Israel continue strikes on Iran — but the measure is expected to fail, with Republicans largely standing by the president's foreign policy decisions.

The Pentagon has briefed members of Congress on the activities but has not sought congressional approval for the operation. Democrats have argued Trump must get congressional approval to go to war.

"The answers are very unsatisfying when there's no set plan. When you can't hear day after day, we're going to do this, this, this and this. And these are the reasons why you end up with an endless war," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The U.S. military says the first few days of Operation Epic Fury has delivered around twice the number of strikes in Iran than the Shock and Awe campaign of 2003, which marked the beginning of the Iraq War. President Trump has suggested the military campaign could last at least a month.

The Pentagon late Tuesday identified four of the American service members killed in Operation Epic Fury, ranging in age from 20 to 42 — Army reservists from Nebraska, Iowa, Florida and Minnesota.

The initial wave of airstrikes killed much of Iran's senior leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. With Iran's leadership decimated, attention has turned to who may lead the country next. One possibility is Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the Ayatollah killed in the airstrike Saturday. If that selection occurs, it would be viewed by many as a victory for hardliners looking to defend the current Iranian regime.

Trump acknowledged uncertainty about Iran's remaining leadership.

"I guess the worst case would be we do this and then somebody takes over who's as bad as the previous person. Well, most of the people we had in mind are dead. So, you know, we had some in mind from that group that is dead and now we have another group. They may be dead also based on reports. So I guess you have a third wave coming in. Pretty sure we're not going to know anybody," Trump said.

Iran has responded to the strikes with missiles launched toward Israel and U.S. allies in the Middle East.