Good Morning, Las Vegas: Smith's remains closed after deadly shooting, EDC events kicking off

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Happy Friday Eve.

We are continuing to follow the developments as the community mourns the loss of two people killed inside a south valley grocery store.

We are also looking ahead to EDC this weekend, with celebrations kicking off this evening.

But first, whether you are planning to rave the nights away or just want to enjoy the weekend at home, you should know we are expecting some wind over the next few days.

Justin Bruce has a look at the forecast:

Highs in the 90s, Breezes Tomorrow and This Weekend

Continuing coverage: Loved ones remember couple killed in Smith's shooting, store remains closed

A memorial is growing outside a Smith's grocery store in Silverado Ranch as people remember a husband and wife killed in a shooting there.

Police now identify the victims as Amanda and Victor Firas Rosas.

Investigators say Amanda's former partner, Alejandro Estrada, shot the couple inside the store Tuesday morning.

Estrada is currently being held without bail. He will face a judge at his next court hearing on Monday.

Continuing coverage: Loved ones remember couple killed in Smith's shooting, store remains closed

Coming up: New Thursday night parade kicking off EDC weekend

The first ever EDC parade is taking over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Floats will roll down Las Vegas Boulevard in this family-friendly event starting at 6 p.m., but drivers need to prepare for major road closures.

Las Vegas Boulevard will shut down between Genting Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Those closures begin at 5 p.m. and will last until midnight.

Officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

This weekend also marks 30 years of EDC. About 500,000 people will attend the event. It runs from Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Coming up: New Thursday night parade kicking off EDC weekend

Routine walk turns deadly: Locals rethink safety after fatal robbery

A 75-year-old woman was shot and killed during what was supposed to be a routine morning walk in southwest Las Vegas, and the man accused of her death is behind bars without bail.

Investigators say Hester Johnson was shot and killed Tuesday morning during an apparent robbery while walking with her sister near Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road. Police say 24-year-old Devion Teague attempted to rob Johnson and shot and killed her.

The shooting has put residents in the surrounding southwest neighborhood on edge as they consider how to safely return to their daily routines.