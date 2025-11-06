Good Morning, Las Vegas: Shutdown leads to reduction in air traffic, SNAP benefits

KTNV — As the federal government shutdown stretches to historic lengths, the impacts are being felt across Southern Nevada.

Partial SNAP benefits were issued Wednesday, but many have told us what they received isn't enough. Also, the FAA announced it will reduce air traffic, and that's affected our local airport.

Before we dive into those topics,

FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 'high-volume' markets during government shutdown

The historic government shutdown is now hitting air travel at Harry Reid International Airport. At 37 days, the government shutdown is prompting new concerns for millions of Americans, especially as we get closer to a heavy travel season.

Experts say hundreds of thousands of Americans could see their flights canceled starting tomorrow. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns that number will likely grow as the shutdown drags on.

The FAA is reducing flight capacity by up to 10 %, impacting domestic flights at nearly 40 major airports by this weekend.

ABC News exclusively obtained the list of impacted airports, and it includes Harry Reid International.

It comes as air traffic controllers and TSA officers go nearly six weeks without pay and now more of them are calling out.

Abel Garcia reports on FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across "high-volume" markets

Nevadans receive partial SNAP benefit, but many say it's not enough

Another major development to share with you regarding the shutdown. Nevadans are receiving a partial payment of their November SNAP benefits, but many tell us it is nowhere near enough.

Families are getting up to 50% of what they usually receive. Some aren't even getting that. It's because the federal government is telling states to scale back SNAP payments.

Households with no income will get about half of their normal benefits, but if a family has some income, they may get much less, or nothing at all.

Here in Nevada, about 70% of SNAP households have some income. Under these new rules, roughly 13,900 families won't get any SNAP benefits this month.

Geneva Zoltek spoke to some residents to discuss how SNAP delays affect them

Following up on safety measures at newly renovated CCSD schools

Covering education in the valley, a number of CCSD schools celebrated reopenings with brand new campuses this school year.

One of them is Brinley Middle School. It just held its ribbon-cutting ceremony. School leaders say the $ 80 million investment is built to last.

While Justin Hinton was there, he noticed it's located on the same property as the old building, but on a different part of it, so he wanted to know about safety for the students.